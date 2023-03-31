This Restaurant Stock Has a Secret Recipe for Long-Term Success. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) exhibited strong same-store sales growth in its latest fiscal period (third quarter of 2023), and investors cheered by pushing the stock higher. There were some important differences among the company's core nameplates, however, that suggest its growth plans are on solid ground.And Darden sees that a key ingredient is investing in its people as operating a sit-down restaurant isn't just about dishing food out to tables. Let's see what this could mean for investors.In the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, same-store sales growth came in at 11.7%. That's a very good number, and it includes the results from four different divisions. The company's fine dining and "other" brands groups both were in line with the 11.7% figure, its LongHorn Steakhouse business was shy at 10.8%, and Olive Garden excelled at 12.3%. Clearly, something was going particularly well at Olive Garden.