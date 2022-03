This Retailer Just Took a Huge Step Toward Solving the Labor Shortage Crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a big reason Target (NYSE: TGT) managed to thrive during the pandemic at a time when so many retailers struggled. Granted, its status as an essential retailer definitely helped matters. But ultimately, it was Target's ability to adapt quickly that gave it an edge while other retailers were shuttering left and right.Recognizing the need to step up its shipping and delivery game, Target expanded its curbside pickup offering in 2020 to capitalize on the BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) trend. It also ramped up its same-day delivery offering and worked to improve its shipping times to keep up with competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).These days, retailers are facing a whole new set of challenges that revolve around labor shortages. But Target just took a major step to address that issue -- and give itself an edge in the big-box wars.