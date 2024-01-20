|
20.01.2024 13:46:00
This Retirement-Dream Purchase Could End Up Being a Nightmare
It's natural to come up with an idea of what retirement will look like well ahead of that milestone. And your picture of retirement may involve owning a second home.In some cases, buying a second home could make sense. If you intend to split your time somewhat evenly between two different parts of the country -- say, the Northeast in the spring and summer and Florida in the fall and winter -- then it could be a good idea to invest in a property of your own. That way, you won't have to deal with the stress of securing a long-term rental year after year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!