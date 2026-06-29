Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.06.2026 02:00:00

This Retirement Rule of Thumb Has Changed, but Most Retirees Haven't Adjusted Their Strategy Yet

Retirement planning is undoubtedly very challenging. There are tons of variables to consider, from what age you plan to claim Social Security to whether you want to invest in retirement accounts that provide tax-deferred growth or accounts that allow pretax contributions during your working years.There is another critical issue to consider that can shape how long your money lasts. It's your withdrawal rate, or the rate at which you take money out of your retirement accounts. It's one of the most important choices you'll make in your later years, but unfortunately, many Americans are following an outdated rule.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten