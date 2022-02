This Retirement Savings Trick Could Save You a Boatload on Your Taxes This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tax season is here, and if you're like most people, you'd like to hold on to as much of your 2021 earnings as possible. One way to do that is to make sure you're claiming all the tax credits and deductions you're eligible for. Though we're into 2022 now, there are still a few last-minute tax breaks you can take advantage of if you'd like to bring your tax bill down a little. Here's one worth considering if you have a little extra cash on hand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading