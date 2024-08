This Rising Biotech Is a Fantastic Weight-Loss Stock to Buy Now

As we all know, the weight-loss drug revolution is making a lot of companies rich, and the party's just getting started. Weight-loss drug developers like the Danish biotech Zealand Pharma (OTC: ZLDP.F) are likely to be the next big successes now that major players like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are firmly established in the market.Here's why this biotech 's stock is worth buying sooner rather than later.Usually, the right time to buy a biotech like Zealand is well before it realizes a windfall from commercializing its first product, but in this case, the scheme is a little bit different. In the first half of 2024, Zealand Pharma reported $7.2 million in revenue. That stems from drug-development collaborations, royalties, and licensing fees for its previously commercialized pharmaceutical assets, rather than from direct sales of its medicines.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool