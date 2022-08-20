|
20.08.2022 16:26:00
This Roblox Metric Is Trending in the Wrong Direction. Is It Worth Buying?
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shares are down slightly following the company's second-quarter earnings report earlier this month. The gaming platform provider is not performing nearly as well as its reported 30% increase in revenue would suggest. In fact, Roblox is struggling to monetize its growing user base.Average bookings per daily active user (DAU) fell to $12.25, which is down from the peak of $17.30 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Let's see what's causing the downward trend and whether Roblox is the best gaming stock to hold.Bookings are a non-GAAP (adjusted) measure of revenue, one that in this case captures the actual amount of cash the company receives when a user purchases its virtual currency, Robux, on the platform. Bookings have been trending in the wrong direction in recent quarters and fell 4% year over year (YOY) in the last quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
