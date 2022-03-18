|
18.03.2022 12:45:00
This Robotic Stock Has Won Over an Entire Generation of Surgeons
For more than two decades, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has dominated the robotic surgery business. In this video clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 7, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss the Da Vinci surgical system, the company's flagship product, and how it has fueled incredible success.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
