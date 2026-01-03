:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
03.01.2026 16:30:00
This Robotic Surgery Pioneer Could Be Worth $1 Million for Long-Term Holders
Attractive stocks to buy and hold for the long term tend to possess several key qualities. They are often highly innovative leaders in industries with huge growth potential. And they inevitably have some sort of competitive advantage that allows them to remain successful even in the face of rising competition.One stock that seems to fit the bill is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). This robotic surgery pioneer gained 8% in 2025 -- underperforming the broader market. But given enough time, it could help investors become millionaires. Here's why.Intuitive Surgical introduced its renowned da Vinci system over 25 years ago. It was the first of its kind to receive clearance in the U.S., demonstrating the company's innovative capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
