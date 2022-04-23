|
23.04.2022 16:30:00
This Roku News Is Not Getting the Attention It Deserves
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), a leading streaming platform, announced a few weeks ago that it is extending its partnership with the tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The multiyear partnership will allow customers to stream Amazon Prime and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices. Although this news has gone relatively unnoticed, it is more significant than it may appear on the surface. Let's review why. Roku has become a central gateway to modern-day entertainment, connecting viewers to the content they love. With its comprehensive ecosystem of Roku TV, streaming devices, and the Roku operating system, the company pioneered a convenient way for users to aggregate and access their favorite shows and movies from a variety of content providers such as Netflix, Disney, and many others.Roku generates much of its revenue by showing advertisements to viewers. Any time a viewer subscribes to a streaming service such as Netflix or Disney+ via Roku's platform, it also takes a cut of the price the user pays. Streaming companies pay Roku for premium placement on the home screen too.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
