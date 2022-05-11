|
11.05.2022 14:15:00
This RV Retailer Is Keeping Its Foot on the Gas With an 8% Dividend Yield
Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), the recreational vehicle (RV) retailer, have had a rough start to 2022, falling 37% year to date. Investors are worried that higher gas prices will dampen demand for RVs. There is also concern that consumers are less likely to make a major purchase like an RV because they are worried about rising inflation.That said, these fears seem to already be priced into the stock. Shares look very inexpensive, valued at just five times what the company is projected to earn next year. Furthermore, sales seem to be holding up so far despite the macroeconomic concerns, as the company posted record sales in the first quarter of 2022 with revenue of $1.7 billion. Best of all, Camping World has been keeping its foot on the accelerator with its dividend payout, and now has a forward yield of 8.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
