18.01.2024 12:47:00
This Sector-Leading Stock Outperformed Peers in 2023 -- Here's Why It's Still a Great Buy
Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is the largest REIT in the world and has benefited from some big tailwinds in industrial real estate. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss why the stock could be cheaper than it seems and could be a major outperformer in 2024 and beyond.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
