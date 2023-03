This Self-Inflicted Wound Is Still Stinging at Industrial Logistics

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) are seeing huge demand today. Supply chain upheavals from the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain security issues driven by geopolitical concerns are both net positives for REITs in the niche. However, Industrial Logistics' (NASDAQ: ILPT) stock is down 80% over the past year. What's going on?So the end of the story is that Industrial Logistics made a poorly timed acquisition. But that's not really the important part of this tale. To understand what's going on here, you need to understand what Industrial Logistics is. While it is an industrial REIT, which means it owns and rents out industrial properties, it is also an externally managed REIT. That means that it pays another company to run its day-to-day operations. In this case, the external manager is The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading