18.09.2024 10:05:00
This Shocking Move by Elon Musk and Larry Ellison Signals Enormous Growth Ahead for Nvidia (and Should Eliminate Its Shareholders' Biggest Worry)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. Thanks to the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, its quarterly revenues and profits have been climbing at triple-digit percentage rates year over year. The company also boasts a gross margin of over 70%. The market has responded to these amazing results by bidding the stock up by more than 2,400% over five years.In fact, the stock climbed so high that the company engaged in a stock split this spring to bring its price down from more than $1,000 to about $120 -- a move designed to make it easier for retail investors to buy in.All of this sounds great, but current shareholders and potential investors remain worried about one thing -- future growth. Competition in the AI chip market is on the rise, and some are concerned that Nvidia's pace of growth will start to taper off as cheaper options become more widely available. But a recent shocking move by Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison actually signals that Nvidia still has enormous growth ahead, and should ease investors' fears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.