This Short-Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

Legit short squeezes are fairly rare. But when they do occur, shareholders of heavily shorted equities can generate enormous returns on capital in an exceedingly short period.Which under-the-radar equity stands out as a top short-squeeze candidate right now? The developmental biotech Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) ticks off some of the most important boxes in this regard.First off, the biopharma's shares have attracted an increasing number of short-sellers over the prior six months, resulting in nearly a quarter of its float being sold short as of Jan. 13, 2023. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, Wall Street analysts -- at least those with a bullish view on the company -- think Anavex stock is massively undervalued right now.Continue reading