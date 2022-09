This Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Moderna Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a tremendous growth story in recent years, generating billions in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, its first commercial product. But investors have been dumping the stock of late, fearful of how it may do next year and beyond. President Joe Biden recently said that the pandemic is effectively over, suggesting that demand for COVID vaccines will likely decline significantly next year. There will still be a market for Moderna's vaccine and booster shots, but the big question is how much it will generate in sales from them. And investors recently got an insight into just how much that might be.Moderna's Chief Commercial Officer Arpa Garay recently projected that the COVID vaccine market (including boosters) in the U.S. will be worth between $5.2 billion and $12.9 billion moving forward. The range depends on both the price of booster shots and the number of people who are eligible to receive them.