This Simple Strategy Could Make You a Roth IRA Millionaire Sooner Than You Think

The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) receives tons of praise because of its tax-free income perks during retirement. But if you're on a mission to slam-dunk your retirement goals, building a million-dollar Roth IRA is the ultimate victory. There's nothing like reaching retirement age and having over $1 million worth of assets that are 100% tax-free.Accumulating a massive Roth IRA portfolio may seem impossible due to the annual contribution limits. However, Peter Thiel cracked the code with his $5 billion Roth IRA, and there's a way you can tap into your million-dollar portfolio as well. We'll dive into two simple steps you can take right now to ramp up your retirement savings.