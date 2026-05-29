ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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29.05.2026 19:23:00
This Sleeping Semiconductor Giant Will Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Inference Era (Hint: It's Not Intel)
Intel stock has turned in a stellar performance on the market over the past year, rising by an incredible 488% as of this writing, as demand for the company's chips has started to improve due to their deployment in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.Intel missed the AI chip boom initially, as its central processing units (CPUs) weren't suited for training large language models (LLMs) that required a lot of computational horsepower. Nvidia ran away with the AI chip market thanks to its graphics cards, which can perform massive parallel calculations, making them ideal for training AI models.But as AI compute moves from the training to the inference phase to unlock the technology's productivity gains, demand for energy-efficient CPUs and custom AI processors has begun to rise. That's because the inference phase doesn't require as much computing power as training AI models. As a result, Intel is now witnessing healthy demand for its CPUs and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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