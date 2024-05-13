|
13.05.2024 15:03:00
This Small Growth Stock Has Surged 1,250% in Just 1 Year. Can Its Unstoppable Growth Continue?
If you're looking for a stock that has absolutely crushed it, look no further than Root (NASDAQ: ROOT). Over the past year, the upstart insurance company has shot up over 1,250%.The company's surge began a few months ago, when it surprised investors with its stellar growth and impressive turnaround in profitability. Here's the story behind Root's most recent success and what investors should watch for from here.Founded less than a decade ago, Root Insurance looks to disrupt the $300 billion automotive insurance industry. The company believes that traditional insurers do a poor job of pricing policies based on the individual. It seeks to use technology to measure risk and provide its customers with the best rates possible based on their personal habits.
