This Sneaky Stock Could Be a Winner Thanks to Disney's Latest Plan for its Streaming Service

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) recently revealed it will unveil a new tier for its popular streaming service Disney+. In addition to continuing its current paid offering, the company will introduce an ad-supported version later this year.While investors are understandably excited about what this might mean for Disney's growth prospects, I'm more excited about what this means for a little-known company called Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI).Magnite is an advertising-technology company formed to aggressively pursue the opportunity in connected TV (CTV). You may have heard of The Trade Desk, a company that partners with advertisers. Magnite does the opposite: It partners with publishers to sell their ad slots to companies like The Trade Desk.Continue reading