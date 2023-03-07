|
07.03.2023 16:30:00
This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030
If you've been watching the tech world in 2023, you've probably noticed plenty of chatter about OpenAI's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next.Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.Ark predicts the cost to train generative AI models could sink by 70% per year between now and 2030. Two years ago, it would run an organization about $4.6 million to train a language model to a GPT-3 level of performance (which is what ChatGPT is built upon). By the end of this decade, assuming Ark's forecasts come true, that cost would be as little as $30. Continue reading
