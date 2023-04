This Social Security Mistake Could Cost You $5,400 per Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits are a substantial source of income for millions of retirees, but the program can be complex and confusing. There are many different factors that affect the amount you receive each month, and even simple misunderstandings could cost you thousands of dollars per year. One of the most common misconceptions is regarding your full retirement age (FRA).The average person could be missing out on roughly $5,400 per year in benefits as a result of not fully understanding how their FRA works. Here's everything you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading