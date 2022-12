This Social Security Myth Could Lead You to File at the Wrong Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While some of the rules surrounding Social Security are pretty rigid, others are pretty flexible. For example, Social Security doesn't limit you to signing up at one specific age. Instead, you get a range of ages you can choose from.The earliest age to claim Social Security is 62. And while there's technically no latest age to sign up for benefits, there's no financial incentive to delay your filing past the age of 70. So you might read that 70 is the latest filing age out there, even though you can technically sign up for benefits on your 80th birthday if that's the route you choose to take.Image source: Getty Images.