CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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01.07.2026 10:32:00
This Social Security Rule Change Has to Happen to Avoid More Retirees Losing Benefits Each Year
Social Security's retirement benefits program has many complicated rules. Many of those rules help ensure that the program remains effective at supporting seniors over time, even as inflation increases the cost of living.For example, retirees receive a Social Security COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) most years, which increases benefits based on rising prices. The maximum income subject to Social Security tax also goes up each year, as does the amount you can earn while collecting Social Security benefits before some benefits are temporarily withheld if you're under full retirement age.Unfortunately, there's one rule in place that doesn't consider how inflation affects the real value of money. And if this rule doesn't change, more seniors will lose retirement income every year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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