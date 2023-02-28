|
This Software Stock Cratered After Earnings, but It Could Still Be a Buy. Here's Why.
As companies invest in digital transformation in an effort to generate data-driven insights and solutions, some aspects of the technology world receive less focus than others. One such area could be point-of-sale (POS) software, which is an extension of e-commerce. Point-of-sale systems are effectively modern-day cash registers.POS devices allow consumers and merchants to quickly and efficiently complete transactions, as people rely more heavily on credit cards than cash. Big names in the POS space include Block and Oracle. However, a lesser-known company called Toast (NYSE: TOST) may be worth putting on your radar.Silicon Valley is famous for a lot of reasons. Time and again investors read about start-ups founded in dorm rooms by technology wunderkind, eventually attracting the biggest names in the investment world. Before you know it, a 19-year-old is dropping out of school, has hundreds of millions of dollars of investment capital on the balance sheet, and has a vision to take the world by storm.Continue reading
