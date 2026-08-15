Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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15.08.2026 12:30:00
This Software Stock Is Up 74% in 1 Month, and It Can Keep Climbing Higher From Here
Software stocks crashed at the start of 2026 amid growing fears that artificial intelligence would disrupt the growth of many enterprise software providers. But as many software companies seek to set themselves apart from the pack by demonstrating that AI benefits their businesses, the group has begun to recover.Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), for example, is up 74% over the past month, as of this writing. Even after that phenomenal growth, the stock has yet to recover its share price from the start of the year. What's more, it remains about 50% below its all-time high from the start of 2025.But Atlassian looks poised to use its broad software suite and AI to drive higher financial results, and its stock price should follow suit. It can still climb much higher from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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