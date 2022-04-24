|
24.04.2022 14:10:00
This Soon-to-Be Dividend King Expects Rising Profits in 2022
Global snack and beverage manufacturer and seller PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on April 26. The company is grappling with rising costs across the business. Nevertheless, PepsiCo management is confident in the company's performance enough to plan a dividend increase in June, which would qualify it as a Dividend King.All indications are that PepsiCo is still delivering revenue growth as consumers crave the company's diverse portfolio of snacks and beverages. We should get some confirmation of that when it reports Q1 earnings on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!