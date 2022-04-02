This SPAC Is a Market Leader in Reimagining Vacation Rentals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) generated almost $900 million in revenue last year yet it has less than 1% of the market, leaving considerable growth opportunity ahead. In this clip from "Real Talk" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Motley Fool contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss Vacasa's business model, financials, and its strategy to scale.Matt Frankel: The next one is one that I don't own but it's high on my watch list right now because I think it's a very interesting business. This is Vacasa, ticker symbol VCSA. As a vacation homeowner, this is a very intriguing business to me because I've been a real estate investor for a while. I've owned long-term rentals and I recently bought my first vacation rental about a year ago. I got to tell you, I like the vacation rental model better from the ownership perspective. It's a lot less to do because of great property managers in the space like Vacasa. Full disclosure, I don't use Vacasa because I'm not allowed to. I'm required to use a certain property manager based on where my house is. Anyway, Vacasa is the largest manager of vacation rentals in the United States. They manage about 35,000 vacation homes across the country. They were a SPAC IPO. That should tell you their stock hasn't done well because of what SPAC has. They just went public in December. I actually had CEO Matt Roberts on Real Talk on the day they went public, which was nice. He was a really fun interview. I'll post a couple of clips from that when I'm done talking. It's actually down about 20% from its SPAC IPO price, about a $3.5 billion valuation. It's a really interesting business because the vacation rental model, I don't know, Jason, if you're familiar with how property management works. For long-term rentals, they basically sign a tenant and take 10% of the rent.