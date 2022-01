This Start-Up Could Be the Future of Drone Delivery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Drone delivery has appeared to be the next big thing since 2013 when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went on 60 Minutes and showed a demo of an Amazon drone delivering a package. While Bezos' hopes haven't come to fruition, one company is making the future a reality in Africa, delivering medical supplies in 30 minutes or less.In this Backstage Pass interview aired on Jan. 5, Fool contributor Jeremy Bowman discusses with Khaled bin Alwaleed, the CEO and founder of KBW Venutres, a drone delivery company that he's invested in called Zipline.Continue reading