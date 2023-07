This Stock Boasts the Longest Streak of Dividend Hikes on the Market: Is It a Buy Right Now?

Impressive track records deserve praise. We cheer for a sports team that makes it through its season without a single loss. We applaud a married couple who celebrates their 25th anniversary. And those of us who are investors hail the stocks that increase their dividends for 25 years, 50 years, or more.There's one such stock that's worthy of the greatest acclaim. It boasts the longest streak of dividend hikes on the market . In the 1998 movie The Waterboy, Adam Sandler's character Bobby Boucher plays a waterboy for a college football team who winds up being the team's star player. One of his memorable lines in the movie is, "Now that's what I call high-quality H2O." I think Sandler's statement is quite applicable to American States Water (NYSE: AWR).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel