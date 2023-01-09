|
09.01.2023 11:30:00
This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick for 2023
When we think of growth companies, we may think of technology or biotech players first. The idea of a big pharmaceutical company set to offer amazing growth might seem unlikely. But one of today's big pharma companies actually represents an opportunity today.We all probably know the name well: The company made headlines with its leadership in the billion-dollar coronavirus vaccine and treatment markets. I'm talking about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).The company should continue to bring in blockbuster revenue from its COVID-19 portfolio -- and it's heading for a phase of new growth, with 19 potential products it aims to launch in the coming 18 months. Let's find out more.Continue reading
