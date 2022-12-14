This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are down and out these days. For example, Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF is down 63% this year, far underperforming the S&P 500's 15% loss. Investors who have been enjoying years of a robust bull market are now seeing the benefits of owning value stocks.For most people, a diversified portfolio with a mix of growth and value stocks, in addition to other ingredients, is the smartest way to maximize long-term returns. That way, you get the healthy gains of growth stocks over time, balanced with security to shield your portfolio under rougher circumstances, such as the current market. Investors are hoping for a market rebound in 2023, and the market has been making some headway in these last few weeks of the year. That means now is an excellent time to find great growth stocks to fuel your portfolio when growth stocks come back. Luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) could be a surprise growth pick for 2023.Continue reading