This Stock Could Be a Top Performer in Its Sector By the End of 2026
Last year was a transformational year for Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The global oil and gas giant set production records, started up several major growth projects, and significantly strengthened its portfolio by closing its acquisition of Hess. These catalysts enabled Chevron to grow its adjusted free cash flow by 35% even as oil prices fell 15%, allowing it to return a record $27 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Chevron's strong execution last year sets the stage for even better performance in 2026. It could have the fuel to be the top-performing oil stock by the end of this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
