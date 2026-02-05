:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
05.02.2026 13:22:00
This Stock Could Be the First Big Winner of the Robotaxi Race
Autonomous driving and fully driverless robotaxis could be the future of automotive transportation -- and that future is coming fast. A recent report from McKinsey predicts that 2030 could be the year when robotaxis achieve mass deployment around the world.McKinsey defines a robotaxi as a "vehicle on demand" operating in urban areas with autonomous driving capabilities of Level 4 (able to function without a human driver ready to take over) or Level 5 (fully autonomous in any environment and conditions).Several companies in the U.S. and internationally are developing driverless technologies. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Waymo and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the most prominent domestic players trying to take the lead in the robotaxi race -- and one of them already has a big head start.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
