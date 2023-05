This Stock Could Be the No. 1 Buy in a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The supply chain is an often-invisible aspect of the American economy. Goods are made all over the country, but they must get from one place to another. Less-than-truckload freight company Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) plays a vital role in that process.Trucking isn't the flashiest business, but the stock has been dynamic for long-term shareholders. Shares have returned 1,100% in price appreciation alone over the past decade.Winning stocks like Old Dominion Freight don't often come cheap, which is why they should top your wishlist if a recession drags prices down across Wall Street. Here is what makes the stock such an excellent potential investment.Continue reading