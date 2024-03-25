|
25.03.2024 07:05:00
This Stock Dropped After Earnings. But It's Now a Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2024.
Selling an assortment of products that appeal to teens and preteens, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is a retail concept that's gaining ground across the country. But you wouldn't know that from investors' reaction after the company reported full-year financial results for 2023. After the report dropped, Five Below stock itself dropped by 15%.Five Below shareholders are used to pullbacks. Since the company went public in 2012, it's fallen 15% or more quite a few times, as the chart below shows. For patient investors with a long-term focus, these pullbacks are great opportunities. Five Below is fast-growing, profitable, and has large aspirations that can turn this into a solid contributor to any stock portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,70
|0,00%
