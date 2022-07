This Stock Flew Past the Dow Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up roughly 192 points today, as investors continued to prepare for a recession and the reading of a key inflation report tomorrow morning that has the potential to move the market.Oil prices fell today as well, with Brent crude oil trading around $99 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude below $96, as of this writing, largely due to ongoing fears of a recessionary.But the big thing investors are awaiting is the reading of the Consumer Price Index tomorrow morning, which will tell investors how much consumer prices rose in June. The CPI tracks the prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, and is one way investors measure inflation.