11.01.2026 18:01:00
This Stock Had the Golden Touch in 2025, and It's Still Going Strong
Over the long run, the stock market has been the top performer among investment asset classes. Bonds, commodities, foreign currencies, real estate, and other assets have had their moments in the sun, while cryptocurrencies have crushed the performance of traditional investments over a relatively short 17-year history. But The Motley Fool has paid the most attention to stock investing because of its time-tested track record over more than a century.But here with my Voyager Portfolio, I'm deliberately looking at stocks that the Fool hasn't covered. That led me to choose a company from the precious metals mining industry as the portfolio's fourth stock. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shot the lights out with its returns in 2025, benefiting from soaring prices of gold and silver. That raises a simple question: Was last year's moonshot just another short-term blip in the long history of zig-zag moves for precious metals, or is some more fundamental change in the markets prompting a different way of valuing gold and silver? In this first article of a three-part series, you'll learn why gold and silver investors are bullish about their market and how Agnico Eagle Mines is poised to take advantage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
