This Stock Has Averaged 21% Annual Gains Since 1992. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Watsco's (NYSE: WSO) stock has had an incredible run. Since 1992, this parts supplier's stock has averaged 21% total returns, including stock price appreciation and dividends, annually.According to Watsco, only 29 publicly traded stocks have averaged 20%-plus total returns annually for at least three decades (as of the end of 2021). Other, more attention-grabbing names on the list include Apple, Oracle, Lowe's, and UnitedHealth Group. Fortunately for Watsco shareholders, there is no correlation between headlines and returns.The company has quietly amassed high returns by consistently executing in a relatively boring industry. While past performance is no indication of future returns, there are several reasons to think Watsco can continue to perform well going forward.