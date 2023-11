This Stock Has Been Called "The Next Berkshire Hathaway." Now It's Trading for a Big Discount.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) has been a terrible performer for investors this year. There's no way to sugarcoat it: So far in 2023, Boston Omaha's stock price has declined by more than 45%.However, the recent results from the business look rather promising, and the stock is trading for its lowest price-to-book valuation ever. Here's a rundown of the key figures to know, some things we don't know, and why you might want to take a closer look at this up-and-coming conglomerate at the current level.If you aren't too familiar, Boston Omaha is a holding company that has four main components to its business. There are three operating businesses -- billboard advertising, insurance, and broadband services -- as well as Boston Omaha Asset Management (BOAM), which invests money on behalf of clients and holds several minority investments made by the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel