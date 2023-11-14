|
14.11.2023 12:07:00
This Stock Has Been Called "The Next Berkshire Hathaway." Now It's Trading for a Big Discount.
Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) has been a terrible performer for investors this year. There's no way to sugarcoat it: So far in 2023, Boston Omaha's stock price has declined by more than 45%.However, the recent results from the business look rather promising, and the stock is trading for its lowest price-to-book valuation ever. Here's a rundown of the key figures to know, some things we don't know, and why you might want to take a closer look at this up-and-coming conglomerate at the current level.If you aren't too familiar, Boston Omaha is a holding company that has four main components to its business. There are three operating businesses -- billboard advertising, insurance, and broadband services -- as well as Boston Omaha Asset Management (BOAM), which invests money on behalf of clients and holds several minority investments made by the company.
