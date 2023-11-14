14.11.2023 12:07:00

This Stock Has Been Called "The Next Berkshire Hathaway." Now It's Trading for a Big Discount.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) has been a terrible performer for investors this year. There's no way to sugarcoat it: So far in 2023, Boston Omaha's stock price has declined by more than 45%.However, the recent results from the business look rather promising, and the stock is trading for its lowest price-to-book valuation ever. Here's a rundown of the key figures to know, some things we don't know, and why you might want to take a closer look at this up-and-coming conglomerate at the current level.If you aren't too familiar, Boston Omaha is a holding company that has four main components to its business. There are three operating businesses -- billboard advertising, insurance, and broadband services -- as well as Boston Omaha Asset Management (BOAM), which invests money on behalf of clients and holds several minority investments made by the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 500 000,00 0,20% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 329,00 0,06% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
NOW Inc When Issued 9,75 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX niedriger -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich mit Abgaben im Donnerstagshandel. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil mit leichten Gewinnen. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen