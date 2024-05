This Stock Has Gained 150% Since I Bought It - but It Could Still Be a Bargain

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the best opportunistic investments I've ever made. I bought the stock in mid-2020 when the COVID-19 lockdowns were still going on. At the time, there was tremendous economic uncertainty, and as the most consumer-focused of the big banks, Wells Fargo became especially volatile. Plus, at this point, the bank's "fake accounts" and other scandals were still fresh in investors' minds.To be sure, I expected quite a bit of volatility when I bought shares of Wells Fargo. But with shares trading at about 60% of their book value despite strong asset quality, it seemed worth the risk.About four years later, I'm glad I took that chance. Wells Fargo is up by about 150% compared to the price I paid. Including dividends, I'm sitting on a total return of more than 170%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel