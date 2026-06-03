Being Aktie

Being für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001

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03.06.2026 21:15:00

This Stock Has No Business Being This Good, and It Just Keeps Going

When General Electric split into three businesses, it was GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) that kept the iconic ticker "GE". Notably, the CEO who orchestrated the three-way split stayed on to helm GE Aerospace. When you know that, perhaps it isn't as surprising that the company is doing so well. The interesting thing is that the future still looks incredibly promising. In the first quarter of 2026, GE Aerospace posted adjusted revenue growth of 29% year over year. That drove adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 25% and adjusted cash flow growth of 14%. It was a very strong quarter for a business that serves an industry that is under significant strain today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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