CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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17.07.2026 14:30:00
This Stock Has Skyrocketed 125% in 2026 -- and Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Is Loading Up on It
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) aims to replace chemotherapy for some of the most aggressive cancers with its targeted treatments. It directly targets the RAS protein -- which feeds the growth of non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers -- by shutting down the hyperactive cellular signals that drive their spread.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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