This Stock Is a 132-Bagger Since 2009, With No Revenue Growth. Here's How.

Most investors avoid department store stocks like the plague. Department stores have been losing market share to discounters, specialty retailers, and e-commerce companies for decades. Just in the past five years, many prominent department store chains have filed for bankruptcy or gone out of business entirely, including Sears, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor, and Barneys New York.Yet one department store company has delivered market-crushing returns in recent years: Dillard's (NYSE: DDS). Since bottoming out during the Great Recession, the stock has been a 132-bagger on a total return basis. Remarkably, Dillard's has delivered these incredible returns without growing its top line at all.On March 5, 2009 -- the same day that Dillard's stock bottomed out -- the company reported an adjusted net loss of over $100 million for fiscal 2008. Merchandise sales totaled $6.74 billion for the year: down by 6% from fiscal 2007.Continue reading