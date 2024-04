This Stock Is a Small Portion of This Billionaire's Portfolio, But I'm All In -- and You Should Be Too

Warren Buffett is one of the most accomplished investors in modern history, with a net worth of over $130 billion. Buffett and his partners have made Berkshire Hathaway a symbol of investing success and one of the top companies in the world.Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio consists of over 50 stocks covering many sectors. However, one of the companies that I'm all in on is Visa (NYSE: V). Visa accounts for less than 1% of Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, but it's a company with a competitive advantage that gives it great longevity. Let's see why.Visa's biggest competitive advantage is its reach. It has around 4.4 billion cards in circulation and is accepted by over 130 million merchant locations. Those numbers far exceed those of competitors like Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, and those competitors likely won't catch up anytime in the foreseeable future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel