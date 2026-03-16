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Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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16.03.2026 14:05:00

This Stock Is a Way to Own SpaceX Shares Before Its IPO. But Investors Should Heed These 5 Big Risks.

2026 could be a blockbuster year for initial public offerings, with several artificial intelligence companies looking to raise capital on public markets. Spending on AI computing is set to soar this year, as evidenced by the massive capital spending plans from all the cloud giants. After its merger with xAI, SpaceX is apparently joining the fray. The satellite and space travel giant has just hired two law firms to work on the upcoming IPO. Want to buy SpaceX shares but don't want to wait for the IPO? There's a way to gain exposure to SpaceX right now: satellite telecom EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS), which sold a large block of wireless spectrum to SpaceX in exchange for SpaceX shares last summer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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