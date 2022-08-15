|
15.08.2022 17:40:00
This Stock Is Beating Amazon at Its Own Game
If you want to find the next great online retailer, you may want to pack a passport. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) shares have started to spring back to life, and the South Korean e-tailer is growing faster and doing a few things better than the mighty Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). We saw that on public display last week with Coupang reporting healthy financial results and raising its guidance. Coupang stock has generally been sliding since peaking at $69 on its first day of trading in the springtime of last year, and it isn't close to setting a new high-water mark anytime soon. However, with the online retailer now more than doubling after bottoming out in the single digits three months ago -- up 110% through Friday's close -- it's a good time to take a fresh look at a promising player trading below last year's $35 IPO price tag. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
