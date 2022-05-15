Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
This Stock Is Like a Mini-Berkshire Hathaway, and It Could Soar Soon
Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) has pivoted in its business model, and it's gotten the attention of investors. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 2, Motley Fool contributor Matt Frankel discusses how he ranked Boston Omaha and the reasons it might make a great long-term investment.Matt Frankel: Boston Omaha is often compared to an early stage Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), but that's kind of a lazy explanation, in my opinion. They are a smaller company. Their market cap is about 0.1% the size of Berkshire's, so not even really a fair comparison. There's two main parts of their business. They have subsidiary businesses. Those are in billboard advertising, insurance. They write surety insurance, which a lot of businesses have to carry to protect their customers and clients and things like that. Continue reading
