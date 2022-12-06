|
06.12.2022 16:15:00
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
I last wrote about Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) in October, calling it a "potentially explosive growth stock that you can buy for under $20." I can no longer call Build-A-Bear that -- not because it's not still a potentially explosive growth stock, but because after a monster 35% gain in November and a blowout earnings report, the stock is no longer under $20 a share.It has skyrocketed from about $14 a share when that article was written to over $25. But it's not too late to get on board with Build-A-Bear, and its best days are likely still ahead of it. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!