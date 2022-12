This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I last wrote about Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) in October, calling it a "potentially explosive growth stock that you can buy for under $20." I can no longer call Build-A-Bear that -- not because it's not still a potentially explosive growth stock, but because after a monster 35% gain in November and a blowout earnings report, the stock is no longer under $20 a share.It has skyrocketed from about $14 a share when that article was written to over $25. But it's not too late to get on board with Build-A-Bear, and its best days are likely still ahead of it. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading