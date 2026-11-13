BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.11.2026 12:06:02

This Stock Is One of the Largest Holdings in Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio, and It Could Be a Huge Winner

Bill Ackman is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, an investment fund with almost $17 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. Ackman is an avid stock picker, and the 17 companies in the fund's portfolio represent some of his best ideas.

Pershing has $1.9 billion of its assets (or 14% of its portfolio) parked in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which operates the world's largest ride-hailing network. Its stock is down 29% from its peak as investors worry the company will fall victim to the autonomous driving revolution, but Ackman believes that view is mistaken. In fact, he predicts Uber could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of self-driving cars, and I happen to agree.

Here's why Uber stock could be a big long-term winner.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 49,50 1,02% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11:22 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen