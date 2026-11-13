This Stock Is One of the Largest Holdings in Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio, and It Could Be a Huge Winner

Bill Ackman is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, an investment fund with almost $17 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. Ackman is an avid stock picker, and the 17 companies in the fund's portfolio represent some of his best ideas.

Pershing has $1.9 billion of its assets (or 14% of its portfolio) parked in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which operates the world's largest ride-hailing network. Its stock is down 29% from its peak as investors worry the company will fall victim to the autonomous driving revolution, but Ackman believes that view is mistaken. In fact, he predicts Uber could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of self-driving cars, and I happen to agree.

Here's why Uber stock could be a big long-term winner.

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